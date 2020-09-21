News

Councillor resigns from development committee

Charley-Kai John 5 hours 12 min ago 0
Councillor resigns from development committee

Stephen Leask has resigned as vice-chairman of the SIC’s development committee.

The Lerwick councillor announced his resignation on Monday afternoon “with regret”, stating that his “opposition and intimations regarding self-determination are at odds with the council’s political hierarchy”.

This meant his position was “untenable”.

He is the second councillor to resign from a committee recently, following Ian Scott’s announcement last week that he would be quitting as licensing board chairman.

Mr Leask said self-determination “should and must be dealt with at a democratic level” rather than “within the walls of the council chambers”.

He called his time as development vice-chairman an “immersive and enlightening process”.

Mr Leask paid tribute to development staff in his resignation as well as chairman Alastair Cooper for his “sage and capable advice”, adding he would “forever be in his debt”.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Charley-Kai John

Reporter at The Shetland Times. Born and bred in Cardiff, I moved to Shetland in 2019. Cymru am byth.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Charley-Kai John

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.