Councillor resigns from development committee

Stephen Leask has resigned as vice-chairman of the SIC’s development committee.

The Lerwick councillor announced his resignation on Monday afternoon “with regret”, stating that his “opposition and intimations regarding self-determination are at odds with the council’s political hierarchy”.

This meant his position was “untenable”.

He is the second councillor to resign from a committee recently, following Ian Scott’s announcement last week that he would be quitting as licensing board chairman.

Mr Leask said self-determination “should and must be dealt with at a democratic level” rather than “within the walls of the council chambers”.

He called his time as development vice-chairman an “immersive and enlightening process”.

Mr Leask paid tribute to development staff in his resignation as well as chairman Alastair Cooper for his “sage and capable advice”, adding he would “forever be in his debt”.