Man is fined and handed ordered to stay away from woman after breaking window

A man has been handed his second non harassment order after he admitted breaking a window at his partner’s address.

Barry Coutts, 43, of Grodians in Lerwick repeatedly struck the double-glazed window with a plant pot.

It came after he had become involved in an argument with the woman, making “unfounded allegations of infidelity”.

The woman then went to a female friend’s house, but Coutts contacted her on social media and made threats.

Coutts admitted the offence when he appeared before Honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon on Monday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Coutts had previous convictions of domestic aggravations which related to a different partner. In that instance, a non-harassment order had been imposed.

Mr MacKenzie called for another order to be imposed in relation to the new offence.

“The message is not getting through,” he said.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said that, while it appeared there were two previous incidents, the first of those was a bail contravention which related to the subsequent conviction.

“There was a breach of a court order, but it was not at the most serious level,” he said.

Mr Allan said Coutts had fallen out with his partner the day before his birthday, and had subsequently faced his birthday on his own.

“He became very upset and took, he thinks, 100 Valium tablets with the intention of doing away with himself.

“With that in his system he accepts he entered the house and broke the window.

“So far as the non-harassment order is concerned, you’re obliged to consider that, and if both parties want to see each other an application can be made and the order can be lifted.”

Honorary Sheriff Shannon fined Coutts £200, which the accused will have to pay on top of an outstanding sum he is already paying from a previous financial penalty.

He also granted the non-harassment order for 12 months.