More restrictions to be put in place within days, First Minister says

8 hours 29 min ago 0
New coronavirus restrictions will “almost certainly” be introduced in the next few days, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

At the government’s daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon said the country was in “a serious moment”, adding “it was a “moment for us to take action”.

She pledged to set out new restrictions later this week.

Ms Sturgeon did not state what the new restrictions are likely to be, but said they would “almost certainly be put in place in Scotland in the next couple of days”.

“The longer we wait, the longer these measures will be in place,” she added.

255 cases of coronavirus were recorded yesterday, with 6.3 per cent of those that were tested testing positive.

She warned this showed that Covid was “spreading again in Scotland” and said “doing nothing is not an option” now for the government.

 

 

