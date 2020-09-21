No late licences for festive period

Lerwick Town Hall.

Councillors have agreed not to extend opening hours for pubs and bars during Christmas and New Year.

Members of the licensing board made the unanimous decision on Monday morning citing coronavirus concerns as the reason.

Vice-chairman George Smith led the meeting in the absence of Ian Scott, who announced his resignation as chairman last week.

Councillor Alastair Cooper first raised concerns around the transmission of the virus while socialising and drinking, with Mr Smith later moving not to grant the extension, which allows businesses to remain open until 2am during the holiday period.

Councillors stressed that this would not stop any individual business applying for an extension.