Praise for school’s Covid-19 response as it emerges headteacher is among those in self-isolation

Whiteness Primary School.

Staff and authorities have been praised for their “professional and reassuring” response after a Shetland primary school pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Whiteness Primary School’s parent council chairwoman Joanna Breeze made the comments after NHS Shetland announced the new case on Friday.

The affected class group was sent home that day and public health teams were drafted in to identify contacts.

It has since been confirmed that headteacher Rachel Colclough is among those self-isolating.

Ms Breeze said Ms Colclough had written to parents on Sunday to explain the situation.

The letter also confirmed the school had been deep cleaned and additional safety measures introduced.

Ms Breeze said: “It was really good to receive that on Sunday and it explained really clearly what would be happening. Parents have been concerned but I know that a lot found that reassuring.

“Rachel is a good headteacher and her approach has been great.”