Shetland cadet presented with ‘Coin for Excellence’ after boosting morale during lockdown

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 23 min ago 0
Staff Sgt Jake Rendall.

An Army Cadet from Shetland has been rewarded for his efforts boosting morale during lockdown. 

Cadet Staff Sgt. Jake Rendall, 17, from 1 st Battalion The Highlanders’ Lerwick Detachment, has
recently been presented with a Colonel Cadets Coin for Excellence.

The award, presented by  Col. Patrick O’Meara, Colonel Cadets 51 Brigade, was made in recognition of his efforts keeping cadets in Orkney and Shetland motivated during the suspension of face-to-face training. 

Staff Sgt. Rendall was praised for his hard work delivering lessons as part of the Orkney and Shetland battery’s online training to ensure cadets were not falling behind. 

His assistance was said to be a “massive help”.

Staff Sgt. Rendall  has also encouraged cadets to take various challenges online, ranging from virtual sports competitions to online music performances.

He was a nominated for the award by the battery’s commander, Maj. Bruce Durrand.

