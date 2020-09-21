News

Winners revealed in community spirit awards

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 59 min ago 0
A host of winners have been named in Voluntary Action Shetland’s  Shetland Community Spirit Awards.

The awards celebrate  volunteering and community support and recognise those who have given much to their communities during Covid-19.

VAS have today released names of almost 60 winners.

It follows a request for people to nominate those they wanted to say thank you to, or recognise new or existing groups, local shops or businesses who have provided support and service during lockdown.

Seventy-six nominations were received  with some receiving multiple nominations.

Fifty-nine recipients comprising of 35 individuals, 12 local shops and 12 organisations and businesses and one “community” have received awards.

Executive Officer Catherine Hughson said:  “Over the past few months we have seen volunteering at its very best in Shetland, these awards have given people the opportunity to show their appreciation for those who have helped out and shown kindness during this time.”

