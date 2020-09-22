Bin collections delayed after breakdown

A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

An SIC essy kert has broken down meaning Tuesday’s collections in the South Mainland will be delayed by several hours.

The council said the vehicle will be back on the road today.

Meanwhile, bins that were scheduled to be emptied on Tuesday in the West Mainland will be collected on Thursday instead. Householders should place their bins out for collection by 7.30am on Thursday.

Shetland Islands Council apologised for the changes at short notice.



