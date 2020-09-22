Firefighters tackle West Mainland chimney fire 

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service logo.

Firefighters were called to put out a chimney fire at a property in West Mainland last night (Monday).

Scotland Fire and Rescue Service(SFRS) said the report of a fire in Wester Skeld came in at around 8.20pm

An appliance from Walls Fire Station attended and reported the fire was out shortly after 9pm.

An SFRS spokesman said firefighters also removed cracked chimney pots from the property.

No one is reported to have been hurt in the fire.