Library to host first book launch since lockdown

Jim Tait 8 hours 56 min ago 0
Marsali Taylor outside Shetland Library, which hill host her latest book launch on its Facebook page.

Shetland Library is preparing for the first online book launch since all library events were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Death From a Shetland Cliff, the eighth novel in the fictional “Shetland sailing mystery” series by local author Marsali Taylor, is to be launched on the Library’s Facebook page.

The novel sees local sailor Cass Lynch returning to her home waters, where she becomes entangled in a family saga of greed, inheritance and hidden truths.

Taylor said: “I’m really excited that for the first time readers from all over the world can join me in celebrating Cass’s newest adventure, and chat live on Facebook afterwards.

“A central character in the book is Tamar, who’s still sharp and active in her 90s, so the launch will celebrate ‘indestructible oldies’ with videos and contributions from other local writers.”

Her excitement is shared by support services librarian Catherine Jeromson, who said: “It is great to be able to do book events again, albeit in a different way from what we have been used to.

“The online event ensures it is safe, in the current circumstances, and it’s also more accessible to readers who may not have been able to attend a library event before, so that they can enjoy it from the comfort of their own home.”

The book launch will take place on Shetland Library’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/ShetlandLibrary – on Thursday 1st October at 7.30pm.

