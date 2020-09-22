News

MSP wants Shetlanders to give views on short-term lets

12 hours 9 min ago 0
MSP Maree Todd.

A regional MSP is uring people in Shetland to give their views on short-term lets, which she says have priced locals out housing markets in some areas.

SNP member Maree Todd was speaking as the Scottish government is consulting about how to regulate the industry.

Ms Todd said in some parts of the Highlands and Islands region locals were unable to buy property “due to a steady increase in short-term property letting over the years, which has forced property prices up in these areas”.

Scottish government proposals include a mandatory licensing scheme. If passed, new regulations would come into force by April.

The proposed regulation  would give local authorities the powers to mitigate the pressures caused by short-term letting in hard-hit communities.

The Scottish Government’s consultation is open until Friday the 16th of October.

 

