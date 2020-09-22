News

Tavish takes new role at salmon producers organisation

Former isles MSP Tavish Scott has been appointed as new chief executive of the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO).

The body which represents Scotland’s salmon producers has moved to fill the vacancy left by the departing Julie Hesketh-Laird, who leaves at the end of September.

Mr Scott is coming to the role from Scottish Rugby, where he has been head of external affairs since standing down as Shetland’s Liberal Democrat MSP.

Mr Scott said he was delighted to be taking on the role.

“Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export. Its value to the economy is immense and it has the ability to help lead Scotland out of the Covid crisis, building on its sustainable foundations and driving a green recovery.”

Chairman of the SSPO Atholl Duncan said: “We are delighted to have secured someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Tavish to help lead our sector.”

