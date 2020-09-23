Headlines News

Council investigating reports of run-offs from Viking work into Sandwater loch

The council say they are “investigating further” after images were shared on social media of alleged run-offs from Viking Energy construction work running into the Sandwater loch.

Sustainable Shetland shared pictures on Facebook which the group said showed material from the “borrow pit” making its way into the loch.

The SIC said on Tuesday night they had received “a number of complaints” on this, and that they were now “investigating further”.

A member of Sustainable Shetland, who contacted The Shetland Times about the images, said that Sepa had also been notified.

Viking Energy have not responded to a request for comment.

Sustainable Shetland took photos of the loch on Tuesday.
  • Christine Hughson

    • September 23rd, 2020 10:43

    No Viking Energy have chosen not to respond to my email either, with pictures of run off into the loch. I also posed what I felt were reasonable questions regarding a) who in the project was overseeing such matters and b) what their plans were when the defences they have set in place failed. I was genuinely interested considering they, on their own website, state measures will be used to ensure run off does not reach natural water courses and lochs.

