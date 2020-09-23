Headlines News

Councillors unite against air traffic control centralisation

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 25 min ago 0
Councillors unite against air traffic control centralisation
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Politicians have raised concerns over proposals that could see the service centralised. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Councillors have united in their opposition to plans by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) to centralise air traffic control services.

Members gave their backing to a stinging response to a retrospective island communities impact assessment.

It follows the release last week of an independent report by the Prospect union which raised serious doubts about the plans, which first emerged in January 2018.

In January this year Hial revealed it planned to house the centralised air traffic control service in Inverness.

Moving the response be submitted to HialShetland South councillor George Smith detailed a long list of “significant concerns” that he had about what Hial intended to do.

He was seconded by the chairman of the council’s environment and transport committee Ryan Thomson.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith’s fellow South Mainland members also voiced opposition to Hial’s proposals.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.