Scotland records most cases in a single day

Scotland recorded 486 coronavirus cases yesterday – the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added the caveat that more tests were taking place now than earlier in the year.

There were also two further deaths recorded yesterday related to Covid.

Ms Sturgeon said we were now at “the most critical juncture since March”, and that she believed tough new restrictions were “absolutely merited” because of the rise in cases.

From this week, household mixings will be prohibited except in certain circumstances, and pubs and restaurants will be forced to close from 10pm.

She stressed these new measures were “tougher” than some areas of the UK, but said they did not represent a full second lockdown.