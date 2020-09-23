Viking ‘regrets’ Sandwater loch incident

Viking Energy has said it “regrets” an incident which led to residue from their construction site at Sandwater running into the nearby loch.

The company said it was a “temporary failure of silt mitigation measures” in “exceptionally heavy rain” which lead to the incident.

Sustainable Shetland had shared pictures on social media of murky water in the Sandwater loch on Tuesday, which they said was caused by a “run-off” from nearby construction work into the loch.

Viking says they “immediately” reported the incident to Sepa, and held urgent meetings with developer RJ McLeod to redirect the water.

“More robust, long term, drainage and settlement arrangements are now being implemented,” Viking said.

SIC director of development Neil Grant said that measures in place at the site had proved to be “ineffective” this week.

“The council has asked to be provided by the contractor with details of improved mitigation measures to ensure that this can’t happen again.”