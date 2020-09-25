Grants available for ‘green recovery’ and start-up businesses

Business Gateway.

New grant schemes have been launched to to support green initiatives and start-up companies.

The Islands Green Recovery Programme is providing grants of up to £100,000 for community groups and businesses towards projects contributing the “green recovery”.

It is part of a £2m package announced to support island communities and stimulate the economy following Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Young Company Capital Investment Grant Scheme provides funding of up to 50 per cent of costs, of up to £50,000, for capital equipment for start-ups and young companies or social enterprises less than five years old.

Any type of capital equipment can be funded, such as adaptations to workplaces in response to the pandemic.

Shetland Business Gateway announced the grants to keep businesses up to date with funding opportunities.

To apply for the Islands Green Recovery Programme, before the deadline of 21st October, follow this link.

To apply for the Young Capital Investment Grant Scheme before the 23rd October deadline, email enquiries@hient.co.uk for further information and an application pack.