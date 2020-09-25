News

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 32 min ago 0
HISA says students are not to blame for escalation in Covid-19 cases
HISA president Florence Jansen.

An association representing Shetland students has called for an end to the blame around Covid-19. 

The Highlands and Islands Students Association (HISA) said the recent outbreak of Covid-19 cases at university accommodation across the country had led to unjustified measures against young people. 

Following the outbreak, the Scottish government has asked students not to hold parties or visit pubs or restaurants this weekend. 

HISA said it was unfair to apply different rules to students over and above the rest of the population. 

President Florence Jansen said many students only returned to accommodation because of the government’s encouragement. 

“What has to be remembered, is that students are just normal people,” she added.

“They need to follow the guidance like everyone else and are not to blame for the escalation of cases across the country.”

HISA and theNUS have called for greater support for students who are isolating.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon used today’s lunchtime briefing to apologise to students for the disruption they faced, adding: “it’s not your fault”.

