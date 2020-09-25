Pilot error reason for instruments not being monitored

A fatal accident inquiry into the Super Puma tragedy seven years ago has heard pilot error was the reason for flight instruments not being effectively monitored.

On the final day of the long-awaited probe, Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle was told the aircraft had failed to maintain its target approach speeds to Sumburgh, with cockpit instruments not properly kept in check.

Duncan Munro, 46, of Bishop Auckland; Sarah Darnley, 45, from Elgin; Gary McCrossan, 59, from Inverness; and George Allison, 57, from Winchester all died as a result of the accident in August 2013.

A fifth passenger, Samuel Bull, was also among the 18 people onboard. He took his own life in December 2017 after suffering post traumatic stress disorder.

Speaking on Friday Sheriff Principal Pyle said it was not his duty to apportion blame for the accident. He praised the actions of the crew for helping survivors in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Final findings will be published within four weeks.