Andrew Hirst 13 hours 14 min ago 0
POLL: Would you support ‘islands approach’ to Covid-19 restrictions? 

Politicians are to meet with senior figures to discuss an “islands approach” to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has announced a meeting with health secretary Jeane Freeman and clinical director Jason Leitch. Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur is also to attend.

It follows the introduction of new measures to tackle the national increase in Covid-19 transmission, including a ban on household visits and 10pm curfew at pubs and restaurants.

Although cases of the virus have  begun rising more sharply across the UK, numbers in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles remain comparatively low.

Commenting on the potential for an islands specific approach to lockdown restrictions, Ms Wishart said plans must ensure that public safety is “always paramount”.

“The islands are naturally separate, and have many unique points that need to be considered when pandemic restrictions are being drawn up,” she said.

 “An islands approach may seem to make sense in some ways, but any divergence must be properly considered and well thought through so that public safety is always paramount.”

