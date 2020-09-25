Tesco limiting certain products after panic-buying fears

Tesco is limiting the number of essential items that customers can buy amid fears of bulk buying across the UK.

Customers at the Tesco supermarket in Lerwick will now be restricted from buying more than three packets of toilet roll, dried pasta, flour, baby wipes and antibacterial wipes.

A Tesco spokesperson said the company had “good availability” of all these products and plenty of stock to go around.

The supermarket chain urged customers just to “shop as normal”.

“To help our customers shop safely, we will also have colleagues at the entrances of our larger stores to remind customers about the safety measures we have in place, including the legal requirement to wear a face covering.”

Morrisons has also limited customers this week, following reports of bulk buying after tighter coronavirus restrictions were introduced.