Way forward found for community garden

Lerwick Community Garden. Photo: Frank Johnson.

A flower memorial planted to mark VJ Day is now likely to be saved from the chop after an agreement between the green-fingered gardener and council representatives.

Frank Johnson was being asked to demolish his extension to the the Lerwick Community Garden at Pitt Lane, because he did not seek proper consent.

However, he has now been approached by council convener Malcolm Bell and invited to make a retrospective planning application.

“It’s such a relief to think the garden could be saved now,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Bell added: “You can’t just occupy someone else’s property and do what you wish with it, no matter what your motives are.

“There is always a way forward if you go through the proper channels and I think Frank has now done that. I’m really hopeful we can find a way that will allow this garden to continue.”