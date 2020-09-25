News

Way forward found for community garden

Ryan Taylor 8 hours 7 min ago 0
Way forward found for community garden
Lerwick Community Garden. Photo: Frank Johnson.

A flower memorial planted to mark VJ Day is now likely to be saved from the chop after an agreement between the green-fingered gardener and council representatives.

Frank Johnson was being asked to demolish his extension to the the Lerwick Community Garden at Pitt Lane, because he did not seek proper consent.

However, he has now been approached by council convener Malcolm Bell and invited to make a retrospective planning application.

“It’s such a relief to think the garden could be saved now,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Bell added: “You can’t just occupy someone else’s property and do what you wish with it, no matter what your motives are.

“There is always a way forward if you go through the proper channels and I think Frank has now done that. I’m really hopeful we can find a way that will allow this garden to continue.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.