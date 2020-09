The NorthLink passenger ferry Hrossey – passenger numbers were massively down during lockdown.

NorthLink are warning of delays on sailings as a result of the windy weather.

Saturday night’s northbound sailing of the Hrossey may face delays of up to two hours into Orkney.

Meanwhile, the freight vessel Hildasay, which is due to leave Aberdeen on Saturday evening, may be delayed by up to three hours before she arrives in Lerwick.