Shetland games association supports decision to postpone next year’s event

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 50 min ago 0
The squad which made the trip to Bermuda for the last island games in 2013. A much bigger team will be representing Shetland in Jersey next year. Photo: Kevin Jones

The decision to postpone next year’s island games in Guernsey has been supported by Shetland’s games association.

Acting chairwoman of the Shetland Islands Games Association Lesley Hutchison acknowledged the decision was a hard one to make.

It comes after the decision was reached by the International Island Games Association.

“We fully support this decision which must have been a difficult one for the Guernsey 2021 organising committee to come to,” she said.

“With so much continuing uncertainty about the future of this pandemic, postponing the 2021 games is the right thing to do.

“For the time being the public health risks are too great, for the people of Guernsey, and for all those who would be taking part from islands far and wide.

“Sport everywhere has been devastated by in recent months and a major multi-sport event like the Island Games was always at risk too.”

