Carmichael backs bid to cut throwaway plastic packaging 

Plastic waste contributes to marine pollution. Photo: Dave Donaldson

MP Alistair Carmichael has backed a cross-party motion aimed at reducing supermarkets’ use of plastic packaging

The motion, backed by MPs from all major parties, highlights the environmental impact of plastic packaging. It calls on supermarkets to report their use of plastic – with 114 billion pieces of “throwaway packaging” used annually.

Mr Carmichael said: “The less plastic we make use of in our weekly shop, the less we will find later on our beaches – and indeed in the food we eat and the water we drink. It is in all of our interests to reduce the use of plastics – and supermarkets can be a major part of this.”

The motion coincided with the end of Great British Beach Clean campaign.