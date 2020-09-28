New ‘Shetland’ series to start filming in February

Douglas Henshall will reprise his role as DI Jimmy Perez for two more series of Shetland.

The next two series of the hit BBC drama Shetland will be filmed back-to-back in February, according to the show’s star Douglas Henshall.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Mr Henshall said they were planning to begin filming in February 2021.

And he said that “all being well”, they would be shooting two series back-to-back.

“The scripts are good, I know that much,” Mr Henshall said.

The BBC announced in December 2019 that the popular show would return for another two series, with six hour-long episodes in each series.

Shetland, starring Mr Henshall and local actor Steven Robertson, debuted on BBC One in 2013.