Reversing peat erosion a ‘priority’ Viking says after Staney Hill concerns

Viking says reversing “decades of serious erosion” to peat is a “central priority” of theirs, amid fears of damage to peat left at a site on the Staney Hill.

Anti-Viking group Sustainable Shetland shared images on social media of peat at a quarry last week, writing that the site was becoming “a bit o a slester” amid heavy rainfall.

Viking said the site was operated by Tulloch Developments and all enquiries about the site should be directed their way.

While the developer said that some “surplus” peat from work on their Kergord access track had been moved to the Staney Hill for reinstatement, most of the peat excavated at Kergord was being kept at that site.

“All handling and storage of excavated peat on site is part of a wider plan for its reuse and reinstatement to achieve these restoration goals.”