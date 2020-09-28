Schools offered post-lockdown support

The Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts.

Schools are being offered support to cope with classroom conflict.

Scottish Mediation has written to the local education authority amid nationwide concerns about strains on school relationships amid Covid-19.

The professional body for mediators in Scotland has written to Shetland Islands Council offering its support following the implementation of a new service supported by the Scottish government’s Wellbeing fund aimed at helping resolve issues which have arisen out of the transition out of lockdown.

Graham Boyack, director of Scottish Mediation, said: “We are hearing genuine concerns for some children about how they are coping emotionally with the return to school and what the impact of the events of the last few months have had on their mental health and wellbeing.”