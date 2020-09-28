Shetland care worker’s inspiring fundraising story highlighted

Anita Georgeson's inspiring story has been shared by the Scottish Social Services Council.

A Shetland care worker has been celebrated on a website that shares inspiring stories from the Covid-19 lockdown

Anita Georgeson raised more than £17,000 to buy a projector for residents at Edward Thomason and Taing House in Lerwick, where she works.

She ran a marathon and sold painted pebbles as well as collecting contributions from other fundraisers including Margaret Goodlad who made £1,000 selling face masks.

Ms Georgeson’s story has been shared by the Scottish Social Services Council whose chief executive Lorraine Gray said: “Sharing Inspiring Care Stories is just the start for the social service workforce as the Covid-19 pandemic and the forthcoming review of adult social care are rightly shining a light on this trusted, skilled and confident workforce and the vital work they do.”