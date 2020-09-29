MP says students have been left ‘swinging in the wind’

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has spoken out in the House of Commons ahead of a key vote this week on the coronavirus law brought into place in March.

Mr Carmichael said it surely ought to have been foreseeable that, when students were taken back on to campuses, it ran the risk of seeing spikes.

He said: “It was surely foreseeable that there would be some sort of lockdown locally as a consequence, and it was surely foreseeable that for many young people there would be a greater need for mental health support in those circumstances.

“None of the measures has been put in place and I have tremendous sympathy for our students who have been left simply swinging in the wind.

“One of the biggest difficulties that we have had across the four nations, but especially in Scotland, has been the determination to centralise control.”