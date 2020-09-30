Council employees will still get Up-Helly-A’ holiday

SIC employees will still get their traditional post Up-Helly-A’ public holiday next year – despite the Lerwick festival being cancelled.

Council workers received an email on Wednesday telling them they would be given the last Wednesday of January off as part of their public holidays for the year.

A council spokesperson confirmed that the holiday would be “observed as usual”, saying it would be a “complex and difficult process” to move the public holiday.

The public holiday usually sees schools shut in the aftermath of the festival, with Lerwick primary schools Bell’s Brae and Sound acting as halls for guizers the night before.