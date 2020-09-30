Driver apologises and is fined £400 for overtaking near oncoming traffic

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A driver who overtook queueing traffic with an oncoming vehicle approaching has been ordered to pay £400.

Kevin Hodgson, 63, of Herra, Yell, had pleaded guilty to driving without care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other road users, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday).

It happened on 19th September.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Hodgson’s actions meant the vehicle he was overtaking had to brake to allow him back into lane, while the oncoming driver had to perform an emergency stop to avoid a collision.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the incident happened on a stretch of the A968 near Voe, which had a “big dip” obscuring oncoming motorists.

Mr Allan said Hodgson was not used to driving in Mainland and did not see a sign warning motorists of the dip, due to traffic ahead of him.

He said Hodgson wanted to apologise to the road users.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Hodgson to pay £400 and added four penalty points on his licence.

Hodgson was not in attendance.