Driver fined £300 after being pulled over without insurance

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 21 min ago
Lerwick Sheriff Court

A motorist caught driving without insurance after missing a payment has been fined £300. 

Dean Patrick Hughson, 34, of Sandwick, was pulled over after a police vehicle check revealed he had no insurance, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday).

He was stopped in South Road, Lerwick, on 5th January. 

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said officers asked Hughson to produce an insurance certificate but he was unable to do so. 

The court heard Hughson believed he had insurance but it had expired as he missed a payment due to having insufficient funds in his account at the time. 

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Hughson £300 to be paid in monthly instalments of £50. He also added six points to his licence. 

Hughson was not in attendance. 

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group.

