Driver fined £500 for careless overtaking near blind bend

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 25 min ago
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A motorist has been fined £500 for careless driving which required oncoming traffic to take evasive action. 

Marek Barecki, 35, of Virkie,  had pleaded guilty to the charge of driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other road users, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday). 

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Barecki’s overtaking manoeuvre, while approaching a blind bend, required an oncoming driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision. 

It took place on 24th February this year on the A970 between Sandwick and Fladdabister. 

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Barecki pay a £500 fine within 28 days and added six penalty points to his licence. 

