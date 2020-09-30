News

DVSA needs to get its act together on island tests, says Carmichael

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 1 min ago 0
Advice that is “inconsistent” has been given by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) for islanders seeking to book driving tests this autumn.

That is the view of Alistair Carmichael, who has highlighted confusion between DVSA claims that tests were available in October and the experience of some constituents who he said – in practice – have been unable to book tests.

The isles MP says many people who had tests booked in March and cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions were “left in the dark” for months.

Mr Carmichael said: “When I met with the DVSA last week I had assurances from them that islanders would be able to get tests in October in Kirkwall and Lerwick.

“I am deeply disappointed that they are not following through on those assurances. People have been waiting for tests for months. It is simply not good enough.

