Long standing members stand down from housing association

Hjaltland Housing Association are losing two of their longest serving committee members with the retirement of Gordon Mitchell and Bobby Hunter.

Chairwoman of the association Agnes Tallack said: “On behalf of Hjaltland Housing Association’s management committee, our staff and tenants we would like to thank these two outstanding committee members for all their hard work and commitment throughout the years.

“Gordon and Bobby have dedicated an incredible 60 years between them as members of the management committee and we are grateful for all their dedication, passion and many hours which they have voluntarily given to the Association.”