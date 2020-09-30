Man spared custodial sentence after kicking victim

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who repeatedly kicked his victim has been spared a custodial sentence after his defence agent highlighted a “difficult background” and “immaturity” in mitigation.

Calvin Michael Francis Hunter, 18, of St Olaf Street, Lerwick, had pleaded guilty to the attack, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday).

Defence agent Tommy Allan said it was “accepted that Mr Hunter did the kicking”.

The incident took place on 13th July, 2019, in Burgh Road, Lerwick.

Mr Allan noted that a report presented to the court indicated Hunter had a “number of difficult background issues”.

Mr Allen also said the report also demonstrated Hunter’s “immaturity”.

“It seems like an ideal candidate for supervision,” he added.

Sheriff Ian CruickShank issued Hunter with a 18 month supervision order and ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid community work over 12 months.

“Given the nature of this offence, this is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence,” he added.

Hunter was not in attendance.