Sexual crimes hit ten-year high in isles

The number of recorded sexual crimes in Shetland has hit a ten-year high.

According to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS), 56 sexual crimes were recorded in the period between 2019-20.

That figure has more than doubled since 2010-11, when only 25 such crimes were reported to police.

Shetland Rape Crisis service manager Lisa Ward said it was important to recognise that a rise in the number of reports did not necessarily mean there had been a rise in the occurrence of sexual crimes.

“Formal reports make up just the tip of the iceberg, meaning it can be difficult to interpret small number variations year-on-year.

“However, there is a chance that this might signify a positive change in attitudes.

“I am hopeful that this is a sign that people are feeling more able to come forward and speak about what they have experienced.”

16-year-old Rhea launched the #WisToo campaign earlier this year, highlighting that sexual violence was prominent in Shetland.

