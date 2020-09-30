Students deserve a lot better, MSP says

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

The Scottish government did not consult students bodies before imposing restrictions on students last week, a minister has told MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Higher education minister Richard Lochhead said the government had not consulted with National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland before asking students not to go to pubs and restaurants last weekend.

Mr Lochhead said it was “a matter for Universities Scotland” instead.

But Mr Halcro Johnston said that Mr Lochhead “needs to get a grip”, saying his handling of the situation was at “an all-time low”.

“The Scottish government’s mishandling of this episode has caused great anxiety to students and to their parents.

“Our students, many of whom will have been away from home for the very first time, deserve a lot better than this.”