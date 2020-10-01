News

Island migrant processing centre disrespectful to all, says MP

Shetland’s MP has spoken after the government refused to rule out establishing an offshore migrant “processing facility” in the Scottish islands.

Alistair Carmichael commented has called the idea “disrespectful” to both islanders and those seeking UK asylum.

The news follows a Financial Times report which said Home Secretary Priti Patel had sought to establish a similar facility on Ascension Island in the South Pacific.

Mr Carmichael said: “Scotland’s islands are welcoming places but to consider moves like this without making any effort to engage with the communities concerned would be as disrespectful to islanders as it is insulting to those seeking sanctuary themselves.

“I wonder if any consideration at all has been given to the needs for housing, healthcare, education and other public services.”

