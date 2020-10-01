News

Major maintenance planned for energy recovery plant

5 hours 34 min ago 0
Major maintenance planned for energy recovery plant

The council has agreed terms with a Danish company to supply and install essential upgrades to the Lerwick Energy Recovery Plant.

It is hoped the move by Babcock & Wilcox Volund A/S will lead to improved efficiency and capacity and cut carbon emissions.

The £2.8 million deal focusses on water cooling systems. The work should run for a year.

A new water-fed heat exchanger will be installed within the furnace, to replace the existing concrete and brick refractory walls.

This will increase efficiency, thermal output and reliability, meaning shutdowns should be less frequent.

Director of infrastructure John Smith said: “This project will give a new lease of life to our ERP, future-proofing an ageing piece of infrastructure.

“It was ‘cutting edge’ when it was installed in 1999, and this project will bring it back to the forefront of energy from waste technology.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.