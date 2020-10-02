News

Greenhouse appears in Mareel car park

Ryan Taylor 14 hours 34 min ago 0
Mareel.

The greenhouse effect is coming to Shetland Arts – and, no, that’s nothing to do with climate change or the warming planet.

A modified greenhouse has gone up in the Mareel car park, and a programme of small shows and events are planned to be contained within it.

The temporary outdoor exhibition space, known as Perimeter, will be locked, but viewable from the outside.

Jane Matthews of Shetland Arts said: “This new space gives us the opportunity to showcase work in a safe, outdoor environment, a platform for work that is relevant to our current situation.

“It’s an installation in itself, a draw for people returning to Mareel, to see something new/unusual/fresh/challenging. It’ll be there as long as it withstands the weather.”

The space is locked and monitored by CCTV, and footage from the CCTV will be relayed via the Shetland Arts website.

