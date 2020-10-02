Van driver fined after crash which sent motorcyclist over handlebars

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A van driver who crashed into the back of a motorcyclist causing him to need psychological counselling has been fined £450.

John McKay, of Burnside, Lerwick, was driving along the A970 near the junction with Roebrek in Brae, when he collided with biker on 11th June, 2019.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Thursday that he had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention or consideration for other road users, by failing to maintain a safe distance.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said McKay had not seen the motorbike and collided into the back when it made a right turn.

Mr MacKenzie said the biker was thrown over the handlebars and ended up under the bonnet of McKay’s van.

The court heard he suffered significant bruising, was unable to work and required psychological counselling.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined McKay £450 and endorsed five penalty points on his licence.