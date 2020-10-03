Musician Sandison raises over £7,000 for Shetland Foodbank

Jack Sandison (left) hands over the cheque to Shetland Foodbank manager David Grieve.

Some months ago isles musician and music teacher Jack Sandison began a small fundraiser for the Shetland Foodbank.

He began busking to raise money and posting the music on Facebook, with his aim to raise £500.

The “buskathon” grew way beyond his original plan, however, and many other local people joined in, sharing music, poetry and cookery demonstrations among other things.

The project went viral and the end result was a total of £7,035.

Last week Mr Sandison visited the foodbank in Lerwick to present the cheque to manager David Grieve.

Mr Grieve said: “A huge thank you goes to Jack and to everyone who took part in his online buskathon, and to the hundreds of people from all over the world who made donations to support the work of Shetland Foodbank.”