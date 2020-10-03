News

Politicians slam SNP MP Ferrier for breaking rules over coronavirus

Jim Tait 2 hours 43 min ago 0
The breaking of coronavirus rules by SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been condemned by isles politicians of different parties.

Ms Ferrier travelled from Glasgow to London after feeling unwell, and went on to speak in the House of Commons over the Covid-19 issue.

She subsequently tested positive and travelled back to Glasgow on the train, breaking rules over isolating which could land her a heavy fine.

Highlands and Islands Tory list MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston described it as “a shocking and reckless series of decisions from a sitting Member of Parliament.

He said: “Margaret Ferrier also put large numbers of people at risk by visiting Parliament and using public transport while infected.

“What is equally astounding is that the SNP did not sack her immediately. Instead they held off to see how the public would react and whether she could cling on before the action was taken to suspend her.”

