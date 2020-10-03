Wishart in discussions over regionalised Covid-19 measures

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has discussed the possibility of localised measures to combat coronavirus and the different protocols that would be needed if that were to happen.



She took part in a virtual meeting on Friday morning with Scottish health minister Jeane Freeman and deputy national clinical director John Harden.



Ms Wishart described the meeting as “useful to hear how the Scottish government plans to work with island councils and island health boards” if localised measures were adopted.



She said: “It is important that clear procedures are in place and ready should localised measures be adopted.



“I was pleased that there was a recognition that there won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach across the Scotland’s island communities.



“Government and public health authorities have to make difficult decisions about the balance of coronavirus restrictions to control the spread of the virus and the impact of restrictions on wider society.



I was pleased that there was a recognition that there won’t be a one-size-fits-all approach across the Scotland’s island communities. Beatrice Wishart

“Greater involvement of local government and local health boards in that decision making is key for public confidence, understanding and compliance.”



Ms Wishart said she was also able to raise again the impact of current guidance on Shetland students at college or university on the mainland.



She added: “At the moment, island students don’t have the same ability to go home to isolate as their peers do.



“We need to avoid situations where island students don’t have the same opportunities as the rest of the student body.”