Halcro Johnston highlights issue with care home isolation

Jim Tait 9 hours 37 min ago 0
The distress being caused to care home residents who are isolated from relatives has been highlighted by Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

The Conservative list MSP was commenting after the issue was raised by a member of the audience during a BBC Scotland programme in which he was appearing as a panellist.

Mr Halcro Johnston said care homes had been at the front line of the struggle against Covid-19. Over 2,000 residents from across Scotland, including some in Shetland, had lost their lives.

He said: “That tragedy is now compounded by residents and their families still being prevented from being together by strict rules – which are often understandable but leave vulnerable residents isolated from their loved ones.

“A number of care homes are doing their best but we really need to see the Scottish government take a lead and provide the right sort of guidance and support.”

