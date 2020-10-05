Bring cashless system to Anderson High, says community council

Anderson High School.

Community councillors are demanding information on when a cashless payment system might be launched at the Anderson High School.

Averil Simpson has highlighted a problem of “discrimination” where pupils are unable to use the payment system used in other schools.

She has called for contact to be made with chairman of education and families George Smith and council chief executive Maggie Sandison.

Clerk Frances Valente said she had been told Covid had been the key issue to tackle, and that no further progress had been made.

Chairman Jim Anderson was anxious not to apportion blame.

He said that, while other schools benefited from a cashless system known as “Parent Pay,” the Anderson did not use this system.

“It’s good old fashioned pounds, shilling and pence.”

Mrs Simpson said: “I really think we have to move this on because we’ve been speaking about it for ages and ages.”

The meeting heard demolition at the old Anderson should get underway in January.