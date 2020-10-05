Fishing and Marine News

Four youngsters named as ‘School of Fish’ story writing winners

Jim Tait 34 min ago 0
Four youngsters named as ‘School of Fish’ story writing winners

Seafood Shetland has named the four winners from the “School of Fish” story-writing competition, which the industry ran as part of an online educational resource, based around the industry, during school closures.

The winners were Zak Irvine and Tom Williamson, both P3 pupils at Whalsay School, Teagan Ritch from P3 at Hamnavoe Primary School and Lois Hay of P2 at Lunnasting Primary School. They all received book tokens for themselves and their schools.

The budding writers were invited to submit a seafood-themed story based in Shetland, either past or present, with a connection to fish and the sea.

Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson said: “We really enjoyed reading all the entries. It was hard to pick just one winner, so we chose four excellent submissions.

“We wish to thank all those that participated and hope they will continue to appreciate the sea and what it brings to our community.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.