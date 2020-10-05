Four youngsters named as ‘School of Fish’ story writing winners

Seafood Shetland has named the four winners from the “School of Fish” story-writing competition, which the industry ran as part of an online educational resource, based around the industry, during school closures.

The winners were Zak Irvine and Tom Williamson, both P3 pupils at Whalsay School, Teagan Ritch from P3 at Hamnavoe Primary School and Lois Hay of P2 at Lunnasting Primary School. They all received book tokens for themselves and their schools.

The budding writers were invited to submit a seafood-themed story based in Shetland, either past or present, with a connection to fish and the sea.

Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson said: “We really enjoyed reading all the entries. It was hard to pick just one winner, so we chose four excellent submissions.

“We wish to thank all those that participated and hope they will continue to appreciate the sea and what it brings to our community.”