News

Sturgeon warns more Covid-19 restrictions possible in ‘near future’

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 22 min ago 0
Sturgeon warns more Covid-19 restrictions possible in ‘near future’ 
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

New restrictions to tackle the rise in Covid-19 could be announced in the coming days, the First Minister has indicated.

Nicola Sturgeon, speaking in today’s lunchtime briefing (Monday), said she would be meeting with advisers this afternoon before the Cabinet considers the latest position tomorrow.

It comes amid growing calls in Shetland for a more localised approach towards lockdown restrictions in recognition of the lower rate of transmission.

Ms Sturgeon said she remained hopeful the latest measures, such as the ban on visiting other households, would prove effective.

However, she added that the increase in cases meant it was possible “we will have to do more”.

“There may be a need for some further restrictions in the near future,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon stressed she would give the public advanced notice before introducing any measures, as well as a clear explanation of the reasons.

She added that the decision would not be taken lightly, and only if deemed necessary to get the virus under control and avoid loss of life.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.