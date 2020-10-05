Sturgeon warns more Covid-19 restrictions possible in ‘near future’ 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

New restrictions to tackle the rise in Covid-19 could be announced in the coming days, the First Minister has indicated.

Nicola Sturgeon, speaking in today’s lunchtime briefing (Monday), said she would be meeting with advisers this afternoon before the Cabinet considers the latest position tomorrow.

It comes amid growing calls in Shetland for a more localised approach towards lockdown restrictions in recognition of the lower rate of transmission.

Ms Sturgeon said she remained hopeful the latest measures, such as the ban on visiting other households, would prove effective.

However, she added that the increase in cases meant it was possible “we will have to do more”.

“There may be a need for some further restrictions in the near future,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon stressed she would give the public advanced notice before introducing any measures, as well as a clear explanation of the reasons.

She added that the decision would not be taken lightly, and only if deemed necessary to get the virus under control and avoid loss of life.